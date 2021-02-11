Temporary public transport considered during Durie Hill elevator closure

The Durie Hill elevator is a key access point to town for local residents. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The Durie Hill elevator will close on Monday for about 12 weeks, and there are concerns from people living nearby about transport up and down the hill.

And now Whanganui District Council is considering a shuttle in place of the elevator service.

The elevator will be closed for a major upgrade of the entrance and a maintenance overhaul of its lift car.

Step Up Durie Hill spokeswoman Sue Morgan has written to Whanganui District Council asking "if something could be done" in terms of temporary transport.

"There are quite a few people who cycle and don't have cars up here, adults obviously, and a lot of retired people as well," Morgan said.

"I guess the thing is that there wasn't a lot of notice to get prepared for it. If we'd had a little bit more lead-in time to have a discussion about it and put something in, perhaps that would have helped.

'We're hoping [the council] will come up with something to help out, because three months is certainly a long time."

Whanganui District Council customer experience group manager Marianne Cavanagh said they were investigating the possibility of a shuttle service to and from Durie Hill during peak morning and afternoon times, while the Durie Hill elevator was closed. This was yet to be confirmed, however.

Morgan said there were two 'zig zags' up and down the hill for cyclists to use as an alternative to Portal St, although both would require a certain amount of endurance.