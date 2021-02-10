Whanganui news in brief: American cars on show, 3-vehicle crash, rain welcome and more

Cars will be on display from 1.15pm to 5.15pm on Friday, February 26. Photo / file

Hawera's V8 date

The 14th annual Americarna event, which celebrates American vehicles, is coming to Hawera later this month. Cars will be on display in the CBD from 1.15pm to 5.15pm on Friday, February 26, in conjunction with a market day. There will also be an acceleration display in Albion St at 2.30pm.

Three-vehicle crash

There were traffic delays in Wicksteed St in Whanganui yesterday afternoon due to a three-vehicle collision that occurred at the corner of Glasgow St. The accident involved a truck, a station wagon and a small hatchback, a police spokeswoman said. Police were advised of the accident at 12.10pm and although one vehicle was badly damaged, there were no injuries. A St John spokesperson said they were not called to attend the crash.

Recent rain helps

Recent rain and showers predicted for next week have helped offset any potential fire restrictions. Gavin Pryce, deputy principal rural fire officer for Taranaki, Wanganui and Manawatu, said it hasn't been too dry in the region, and the forecast rain should give Fire and Emergency NZ a bit of extra time. This time last year, the entire area, including Ruapehu, Rangitikei and Taranaki, was under fire restrictions.

Delays for sealing

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency says stop/go sites will be operating on State Highway 3 near Watt Livingstone Rd on weekdays from February 15 to March 12 while resurfacing work is done. Work will be done between 6am and 6pm Monday to Friday. In the event of bad weather, the work may be postponed or extended at short notice.

Mobile Chronicle

Get our free phone app from your phone store.

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the new NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can also personalise it to display local weather, and choose to receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle as well as the latest national news, sport, politics and business.