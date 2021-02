There were no injuries after a crash that occurred at the corner of Wicksteed and Glasgow St. Photo / Liz Wylie

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

There were traffic delays in Wicksteed St in Whanganui on Wednesday afternoon due to a three-vehicle collision that occurred at the corner of Glasgow St.

"The accident involved a truck, a station wagon and a small hatchback," a police spokeswoman said.

"We were advised of the accident at 12.10pm and although one vehicle was badly damaged there were no injuries."

A St John spokesperson said they were not called to attend the crash.