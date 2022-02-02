Temperatures reached 31.8C on Wednesday as locals took to the water. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui had its hottest day of the year on Wednesday when the temperature soared over 31C.

At the central Whanganui monitoring station, the temperature peaked at 31.8C between 2.30pm and 3pm.

That is the highest temperature of the year by far, with the next highest being 26.6C earlier in the week on Monday.

At the Whanganui Airport station, it reached 30.7C.

"Toasty, toasty for sure," MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said. "You guys are significantly above where you have been this year. It's a big leap."

Hines said the weather system over the country was very favourable to warm temperatures.

"We have a tropical flow where you get this warm humid air over the country. Whanganui is placed where you get a bit of a foehn wind.

"So you have this foehn effect on top of what is already a pretty warm atmosphere. So it is those two things working in tandem."

Wednesday's 30.7C temperature was the third highest February day recorded at Whanganui Airport since recording started in 1978, after the 31.3C reached on February 4, 2020, and 31.1 in 1979.