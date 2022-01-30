Overnight temperatures will also remain high through the working week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Overnight temperatures will also remain high through the working week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui is in for some scorching weather over the next few days.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said a high of 30C was expected on Monday, with 29C on Tuesday.

It will be even warmer on Wednesday, with a high of 31C.

"The overnight temperature on Wednesday night is 20C, and Thursday will be 19C," Parkes said.

"The general northwesterly flow that is building over the country means it's going to be quite muggy as well. We are expecting the humidity to gradually increase.

"It's going to be hot and dry for the next few days."

It would be 16C overnight on Monday and 17C overnight on Tuesday, Parkes said.

There was the potential for some rain relief over the weekend.

"We do have a significant system pushing onto the west coast of the South Island overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday, and there is a possibility that it will move slightly north."

"At the moment our models have it sitting just near Whanganui, but with ongoing model runs we could see that adjust slightly.

"More north means more rain, but more south and you could get nothing at all."

Thursday would bring a daytime high of 29C and Friday 28C, Parkes said.

"Temperatures should drop over the weekend, back down to the mid-20s."

Parkes said blue skies would be the order of the day for most of the working week.

"There might be some scattered high cloud about as that feature comes onto the west coast of the South Island, but in general things should be pretty clear."