More good beach weather is on the way for the last days of January in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Recent rainfall in Whanganui has been too insignificant to register on the gauge located at the airport.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandez said there is a high-pressure system moving over the country keeping rain and strong winds in check.

"The southerly flow that brought some cloud and light showers with it saw the temperature drop a bit but Whanganui will be fine with plenty of sunshine for the next few days."

As January comes to an end, Whanganui has registered just 0.2mm of rainfall for the year so far.

"It is a great forecast for people on holiday," said Fernandez.

"There will be a few light breezes with temperatures climbing back to the mid to high twenties through until the middle of next week."

A high of 23C is forecast for Friday with southeasterlies dying out in the evening and an overnight low of 11C.

High temperatures of 25C are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows of 14C on both days.

Light winds and daytime sea breezes are expected on Saturday, and Sunday is likely to be fine with westerly breezes developing later in the day.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 27C on Monday and Tuesday with winds turning southerly and overnight lows of 16C are forecast for both days.

A high of 29C is forecast for Wednesday when it is expected to be cloudy with light winds and an overnight low of 16C.

For those who have returned to the work routine, there are longer twilight hours to enjoy the warm weather with the sun setting about 8.40pm on most days.