Craig Andrew Madsen has created a mini time lapse after taking a photo of Mt Ruapehu every morning. Background track done by Puoro Jerome. Video / Supplied

A photographer who spent every morning of 2021 in the presence of Mt Ruapehu said it was a truly breathtaking experience.

Every single day last year, Craig Andrew Madsen, of Ruapehu Photography, woke up before sunrise and took a photograph of Mt Ruapehu.

The project would eventually be named Te Ata Pūao, which translates to The Early Dawn or First Light.

Seven years ago, Madsen and his family moved from Wellington to Ohakune so he could focus on more documentary-style photography.

Fascinated by the region's history and agriculture, he began a photography project delving deeper into the Ruapehu area.

Madsen wanted some photos of Mt Ruapehu, but felt getting a couple of shots wasn't going to be enough.

"Since I had moved here, I learnt and met people who describe their relationship with the mountain. To take one or two pictures and to include that into a much longer, wider, broader story of the region, just wasn't going to cut it."

Each morning last year, Craig Andrew Madsen captured Mt Ruapehu at first light. Photo / Craig Andrew Madsen

Madsen wanted something more authentic, and the idea of taking a photo of Mt Ruapehu every day of the year was born.

The biggest hurdle to Madsen's mission was the distance from Ohakune to Waiouru, where he would be taking the photographs, and having to cover that distance every day, rain or shine.

Madsen and his family packed their stuff, sold their house in Ohakune and moved to Waiouru so he could undertake this massive project.

"There were other circumstances. My wife worked in Waiouru and for us it made more sense.

"I couldn't afford to get sick. I couldn't travel, I couldn't go anywhere overnight. The commitment impacted the whole family. It was all in order to pull it off.''

Photographer Craig Andrew Madsen says the wider project on Ruapehu will take several years. Photo / Supplied

The round trip from his house to the location where he would be taking a photo each day was a two-hour walk. In the winter or on colder days, he would either bike or drive to the base of the hill and walk up.

First light was chosen as the best time to get the photo each day, providing good light and shape from where the photographs would be taken.

That meant 4am starts every day, and Madsen used a 30-minute window before sunrise to make sure that day was fully captured.

He opted to take the photographs with a fixed 50mm lens, with no post-production work done on any of the images.

Madsen said just like any other year, it was filled with ups and downs.

"There were some very challenging days to get what I would describe as an interesting picture out of very little. It was a great learning experience.

"The experience was phenomenal. To witness that mountain at first light every single morning for a calendar year, it is something to behold. I don't even have words to describe some of the mornings and pictures."

After 366 days, 1100km of hiking and 36,000m of climbing, Madsen's mission was finished.

He sees the project as a reflection of our lives, constantly juggling between the highs and the lows.

"It has a mental health story. Despite our dark days, and believe me throughout the project there are some photographs that are very dark and intimidating. But not too far down that track, there is some absolute magic.

"There are so many stories to take out of this project and I'm not one to put a defining story on it because I believe that story is individual."

He hopes to exhibit the project with galleries around New Zealand in the near future.

In 2018, Madsen completed He Hoia Ahau - I am Soldier, a photographic exhibition that showcased the triumphs and struggles to be a New Zealand army recruit or cadet.

Madsen said Te Ata Pūao is part of a wider Ruapehu project that will take a few more years to complete. You can see some of his work at below at https://www.ruapehuphotography.com/?fbclid=IwAR08eK9iEBtFwoPOq1RySonmxrI9dE7M5sHYYIjw0Ued-uEtVgaNhQ1M-e0