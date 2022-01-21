Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui letters: Cryptic messages, council balances and mayoral stakes

3 minutes to read
The Whanganui District Council was a popular topic in recent letters from readers. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui District Council was a popular topic in recent letters from readers. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Chronicle

The offering by the Chronicle and the mayor on January 10 signalled an early start to the mayoral stakes.

Being the only candidate last election, and the only winner, all of us are accountable.

We

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Title Here