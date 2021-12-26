Rob Rattenbury: Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all

Merry Christmas from Rob Rattenbury. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

Well, Christmas has been and gone for another year and New Year is coming. Our second Christmas with the pandemic.

Reflecting on the year that's gone is filled with 1pm updates, vaccinations, Delta striking out in Auckland in August, a National Party that has now hopefully stopped navel-gazing and can get on with being a decent Opposition party again.

A Government which has, once again, had a very challenging year not helped by trying to introduce the Three Waters reforms and the He Puapua report, despite saying it is only a discussion document.

It has been a difficult year for many, especially Aucklanders, locked up north of Mercer for months at levels 4 and 3.

2022 may offer more of the same but with fewer restrictions on our lives now we have, as a nation, achieved over 90 per cent eligible vaccination rate. Omicron will leak out without doubt, but all the indicators are it will not be as debilitating to as many people. Is Covid slowly mutating itself into extinction?

Anyway, the jolly season is upon us. Time for families and friends, eating and celebrating, presents for young ones and laughter all round.

Christmas still means a lot to me. I guess it does to many of us but it has different meanings as we age. As children, Christmas Day seemed to never arrive, the suspense was overwhelming at times. Waking up early on Christmas Day to a filled stocking on the bed then sneaking into the lounge quietly as mum and dad were still sleeping. Checking the plate of Christmas cake on the hearth with the bottle of beer, seeing that a piece of cake had gone and there was a half-glass of beer. Father Christmas was very busy, never even had time to finish the glass.

Under the tree were presents wished for. Quietly unwrapping them all while trying to eat the lollies from the stocking at the same time. A day of food, friends and family. Visitors calling late morning for some Christmas cheer or perhaps we went out. A huge traditional Christmas dinner with wine glasses full of lemonade. Playing outside in the sunny weather with our new presents. Wearing our best clothes for the day. A day of family rest.

As a teenager, much of the same but pretending to be too cool for all that rubbish. Maybe a transistor radio for a present. Able to listen to the Top 40 hits in peace with an ear-plug instead of trying to listen on the family radio while younger siblings annoyed me.

Leaving home and then coming home for Christmas as an older teenager and young adult. Bringing the latest girlfriend perhaps. Presents for my siblings and parents. All paid for out of my own earnings. Staying just for Christmas dinner then disappearing to a party arranged earlier with mates.

Having our own children and continuing the family traditions into the next generation. Trying to provide the same magic for our kids we felt when small. Watching our children over the years slowly lose the wonder of Father Christmas but never losing the spirit and love of Christmas, the feeling of family united for a day at least.

Different styles of Christmas dinner. Years ago we decided we would not have a hot Christmas dinner. Too much faff and too hot to be bothered with where we live. We switched to cold meats and salads but still with the Christmas pudding. Some stuff must stay. We have even graduated to the simple barbecue in recent years, eating outside in the garden. Quaffing bubbles and strawberries, listening to many of our neighbours doing the same thing.

Now as oldies we join with my son's in-laws for a joint family Christmas with still some traditional bits but usually outside and a very Kiwi-style Christmas. We now watch the wonder and joy on our grandies faces as paper is ripped and treasures found.

Where once we would have adjourned to a party all night we now sit with a cup of tea and Christmas cake, being thankful to see the joy and fun we felt as small children.

New Year's Eve, once another chance to party all night, will be spent in the La-Z-Boy sleeping away dinner and off to bed at the usual time. No hugging and kissing strangers for me any more. Bit creepy at my age anyway. No beach party, no Auld Lang Syne. Just gratitude for another year well-lived and enjoyed.

This is my third Christmas writing this column, a privilege and joy to undertake. I hope you enjoy at least some of my musings. Thank you to those who provide me with feedback and support.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all. Roll on 2022.