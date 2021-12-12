Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: Life in New Zealand overwhelming after being in a major world city

5 minutes to read
Cities like New York are simply overwhelming in their splendour and size. Photo / NZME

Cities like New York are simply overwhelming in their splendour and size. Photo / NZME

Rob Rattenbury
By
Rob Rattenbury

Columnist

OPINION:

I just read the story of a New Zealand woman, raised in a small regional town, leaving home and travelling overseas, spending many years living in some of the bigger cities, London being one.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.