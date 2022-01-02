Whanganui letters: Keep left - how hard can it be?

Russell Eades makes a plea for people to keep left when using Whanganui's shared pathways. Photo / Bevan Conley

I went out for a ride on my bike around the river on New Year's Eve, along one of the shared pathways that we are fortunate enough to have in our city.

But unfortunately, the concept of a "shared" pathway seems to escape some. Whilst they may be fading a bit and in need of a spruce up, there are many signs painted on to these paths, with a clear and simple message – Keep left. How hard can that really be?

Pretty clear you would have thought, but disappointingly that isn't the case. For some, it seems that these signs are not for everybody, but for everyone else.

The Land Transport (Road User ) Rule 2004 – section 11.1A Use of Shared Path, in simple terms, says if there is a sign or marking on the path, then those instructions apply.

Maybe mark a centre line as well for those that need some help with simple instructions?

RUSSELL EADES

Whanganui

Coping with our reality

Dawn Picken (Opinion, December 24) encapsulates well our present-day reality.

Her wish for all is "peace in any increment you can manage".

And the bedrock of life, a good sleep.

That's enough for me, with gratitude.

Meri Kirihimete.

MERANIA KARAURIA

Whanganui

A smouldering bumper

After reading the Chronicle I enjoy doing (or attempting to) the various puzzles.

It's an attempt to keep the brain functioning.

December 21's Bumper Wordfit contained an extra challenge. Under "11 LETTERS" was the word Mouldering which only has 10 letters. I did manage to work out that the word should have been smouldering. That S made all the difference. Yes, viva la difference!

DOUG PRICE

Castlecliff

Impact of tobacco prices

Deb Hart comments in the Whanganui Midweek (December 22) "the vast majority of smokers ... want to give up".

I would not be surprised if the vast majority of drinkers would want to give up drinking if alcohol and its impact on other lives had been targeted with equal campaigning and propaganda endured by smokers.

Where are the graphic images and comments on bottles of alcohol related to car crash injuries and deaths, to domestic violence on women and children, to street violence and crime and to many instances of sexual abuse?

I'm glad that Deb Hart aligns herself with "all of us, the rich who have already given up smoking" ... because it highlights the pious and patronising stance many in the anti-smoking fraternity take as regards smokers.

I at least acknowledge the rationality of V Meredith ( Letters, December 22) who, whilst being anti-smoking traditionally, is reality-based enough to see the severe consequences of tobacco price hikes on family and children's wellbeing and of the sheer irrationality and damage that Smokefree NZ 2025 is about.

The country needs influential people like V Meredith to speak out and to bring some sanity into consideration as regards tobacco and its sale.

PAUL BABER

Aramoho