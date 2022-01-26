Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: Whanganui schools and businesses prepare for new mask rules

5 minutes to read
Whanganui Girls' College deputy principal Nita Pond says students who refuse to wear a mask will be sent home. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Girls' College deputy principal Nita Pond says students who refuse to wear a mask will be sent home. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Chronicle
By: and

The deputy principal of a Whanganui high school says students who refuse to wear a mask will need to be picked up and taken home by their parents.

Whanganui schools as well as businesses are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.