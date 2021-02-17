Springvale Park public toilets closed again due to arson

This is the second arson incident at the facility in the last three months. Photo / Bevan Conley

Public toilets at one of Whanganui's most popular parks have been closed due to an arson attack.

Whanganui District Council parks officer Erica Rowe said the incident at the Springvale Park public toilets happened at about 2pm on Tuesday, with all three cubicles in the facility damaged.

The repairs could take up to four weeks to complete.

The unisex accessible toilet at Springvale Park will be open on a daily basis while repairs are made.

This is the second time in just under three months the toilets have been subject to arson.

Both arson incidents have been referred to Whanganui police.