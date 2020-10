Fire and Emergency were alerted to the fire just after 10pm on Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man has been charged with attempted arson after an incident in central Whanganui on Monday night.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to a report of a car fire around 10.20pm.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found it was a rubbish bin on fire and it was extinguished.

A person of interest was found about half an hour later and arrested.

A 44-year-old man is due to appear in Whanganui District Court today on an attempted arson charge.