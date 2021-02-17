Whanganui news in brief: Women's toilets set alight

Whanganui District Council said the toilet will be closed while repairs are done. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Toilet set alight

The women's public toilet at Springvale Park was the subject of an arson attack on Tuesday afternoon. Whanganui District Council said the toilet will be closed while repairs are done. The unisex accessible toilet at Springvale Park will be open daily. The incident has been referred to the police.

Power cuts

More than 200 properties in the Whanganui region were without power yesterday morning. Just before 6.30am 199 properties at Kaitoke lost power. All power was restored by 8.42am yesterday. Powerco said it was very windy at the time of the outage. In Hunterville 47 properties were without power for much of the day. Power was lost at 5.28pm on Tuesday, affecting 180 customers, after strong winds blew tree debris on to lines near Te Houhou Rd off State Highway 1. Power was restored to 133 customers by 8.15pm on Tuesday, with the remaining 47 expected to have their power back by 6pm yesterday. A power cut that affected 1165 properties in Springvale on Tuesday morning was caused by high wind damaging equipment near Mosston Rd.

Single car crash

Two people - one seriously injured - were taken to hospital after a crash on the Taihape-Napier Rd on Tuesday night. A St John spokesperson said the other occupant suffered moderate injuries. Both occupants were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital. The single vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6pm.

Show will go on

The rescheduled visit of Reid and Ruins (Nadia Reid and Tiny Ruins' Hollie Fullbrook) to Whanganui is still set to take place this weekend. The concert at the Royal Wanganui Opera House is due to begin at 7.30pm on Sunday. Any developments relating to Covid-19 alert levels will be announced immediately. The concert was originally scheduled for December.

Refurbishment starts

The refurbishment of the public toilets in Hakiaha St, Taumarunui, is starting this week. Work is expected to take six weeks. Portaloos, including two standard and one wheelchair accessible unit, are available alongside the existing toilets for the duration of the works.

Correction

The Patea RSA's military display and battle re-enactment will be on Saturday, March 6. An incorrect date was published in Wednesday's Chronicle.