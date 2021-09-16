Slip on Whanganui's Bastia Hill blocked road and cut services

Contractors working to clear mud and plant debris on Mt View Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Recent heavy rain in Whanganui caused a slip that blocked a section of road on Bastia Hill.

Homes on Mt View Rd were affected by Thursday's slip that blocked the road for several hours.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said the slip blocked both lanes of the road outside two properties.

"Access to all properties on either side of the slip was available via Mt View Rd or Georgetti Rd."

Around 50 other properties on the road were affected by an emergency water shut-off as the slip was cleared.

The road was expected to be cleared and water restored by mid-afternoon on Thursday.

The spokesperson said there may have also been an emergency power shut-off.

Powerco was contacted for comment.