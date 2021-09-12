Whanganui weather: Week of changeable spring weather for Whanganui

Whanganui can expect rain and showers with south and southeast winds. Photo / Bevan Conley

Unsettled and changeable spring weather is expected to stick around this week according tom, MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr.

Whanganui reached weekend highs of 18C brought by warm northwest winds and that is expected to continue on Monday morning.

But a front moving up from the South Island will build cloud, winds will strengthen and bring rain on Monday afternoon or evening, some of it heavy.

A much colder front then arrives.

Its south and southeast winds will make for highs of just 16dC through the middle of the week, Kerr said, with scattered rain and showers "coming straight off Antarctica".

"It's quite a busy second half of the week for the weather."

The showers are likely to dry out later on Tuesday and early Wednesday, but southerly winds will make them cool days.

Later on Wednesday the wind, rain and showers strengthen, and continue for the rest of the week. On Friday there's a high of just 13C predicted, and even a possibility of gales.

After all those lows, a ridge of high pressure should bring more settled conditions into the weekend, Kerr said.