Locals get running for second edition of Whanganui Harrier Club Virtual Series

Challenge two of the Whanganui Harrier Club Virtual Series at Springvale Park starts today, featuring runners from the 2020 edition. Photo / Photo / Tanysha-Rochelle Jones

The Wanganui Harrier Club has hit the ground running after emerging from the Covid-19 lockdown.

Last Saturday, the second edition of the Wanganui Harrier Club Virtual Series got under way at Victoria Park.

More than 50 locals competed in the 2km challenge, both walking and running.

Ben Conder took out the male run with a time of 6 minutes 19 seconds. Rob Conder had the fastest time in the male walk, finishing in 13m 58s.

Alice Quigley won the female run and walk, with times of 8m 53s and 12m and 39s respectively.

Deputy club captain Rob Conder was stoked with the local turnout.

"It went really well. Had a whole lot of new people who came along. People really seemed to enjoy it.

"People enjoy logging their times and see how other people have gone. Quite a few people do it twice or more because they want to beat their time or beat someone else's time.

"It just keeps growing. I know one lot of Harrier members, their neighbours ended up coming down. Their whole family came down and did a few laps."

Challenge two on Saturday, September 11, takes place at Springvale Park, with a 1km course being marked for competitors.

Runners have until Wednesday evening to complete their run and enter their results.

Velo Ronny's Bicycle Store is right behind the series, giving a few spot prizes to competitors.

Conder said it was great to see some familiar faces once again and he was excited to have proper catch-up once Whanganui was back in alert level 1.

"The one thing we do miss with the club is the afternoon teas, when you get to sit around and have a chat. The social side of the club."

The Whanganui Harrier Club hosts its club championships next Saturday.

For more information on course details and how to log your time, visit http://wanganuiharrierclub.co.nz/virtual-series/.