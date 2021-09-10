South Taranaki District Council surveys residents on Three Waters reforms

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon wants residents to give their preliminary views on the Government's Three Waters reforms. Photo / Bevan Conley

South Taranaki residents are being asked whether cheaper rates are enough compensation for losing control of their water infrastructure in the Three Waters reforms.

South Taranaki District Council is seeking their views in a short online survey.

The Government is proposing major changes to the delivery of the "three waters" (stormwater, wastewater and drinking water) through the creation of four publicly-owned regional entities that will deliver those services.

South Taranaki's three waters assets (as well as the debt attached to them) would be taken over by a new entity that would include councils across the Waikato (including Hamilton), Bay of Plenty (including Tauranga and Whakatāne) and Taranaki and the Ruapehu, Whanganui and Rangitīkei districts.

The Government has outlined a process for councils to follow, which includes a period of full consultation with the community. South Taranaki is not at that point yet, mayor Phil Nixon said, and the survey is only a preliminary.

The council is analysing and assessing the Government's proposal. All New Zealand's territorial authorities have until the end of September to do this.

South Taranaki District Council did not have all the information needed yet, but it was important to include the community's feedback at this stage in the process, Nixon said.

The Government believed it had established a compelling "case for change" based on the cost of the upgrades needed over the next 30 years to keep delivery of water services up to increased health and environmental standards, Nixon said. This would be almost impossible for councils to fund on their own.

"What we do know is that compliance costs for three waters will increase significantly over time so a key consideration for us is whether we are prepared to pay higher rates to keep ownership and control of these assets, or do we potentially pay lower rates (as suggested by the Government's modelling) by spreading the cost out across a wider area but see the ownership and control of these assets sit with central government," Nixon said.

The council has a number of questions and concerns about the proposal. The survey will clarify the community's views on the balance between keeping costs affordable and keeping the delivery of three waters within the council.

After September the Government is to consider the next steps, including the process and timing for decision-making and consultation.

To fill out the survey go to the council website www.southtaranaki.com. It closes on September 29.

For more information on the Three Waters reforms go to dia.govt.nz/Three-waters-review or www.lgnz.co.nz/reforms/three-waters/