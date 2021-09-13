Cleanup begins after wild weather and flooding in Whanganui and Rangitīkei

The Kaumatua Flats on Putiki Drive were evacuated on Monday night as wild weather struck Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Kaumatua Flats on Putiki Drive were evacuated on Monday night as wild weather struck Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Some residents across Whanganui and Rangitīkei are cleaning up this morning, after significant rainfall sparked flooding and slips across the region last night.

In Whanganui, the city recorded 62.8 millimetres of rainfall, making it the country's wettest location on Monday.

Ohakea's weather station saw just under that, with 57.1 millimetres of rain recorded.

A number of evacuations took place last night, as floodwaters came close to entering homes across the region.

A number of roads were either closed or reduced to one lane after Monday night's weather. Photo / Bevan Conley

Pūtiki Drive's Kaumatua Flats in Whanganui were evacuated around 9pm last night, after floodwaters submerged most of the property.

That flooding was caused by the Ngatarua Stream rising rapidly as a result of the heavy rain.

"It's really bad down here, worse than what we had in 2015," owner Hone Tamehana told the Chronicle.

Franklin Road in Turakina also saw knee-deep water, with residents told by Fire and Emergency to prepare for evacuation around 8pm last night.

Waka Kotahi/NZTA are urging motorists to take extra care on a number of roads around the region, including State Highway 1 between Bulls and Sanson.

Heavy rain covered the road in floodwater in Turakina. Photo / Bevan Conley

State Highway 3 at Marybank near Whanganui is also a trouble spot, after closing for a period of time last night.

There were also multiple slips on State Highway 3 near Rātana on Monday night, with the road reduced to one lane for a time.

Heads Road in Whanganui was closed between Rogers St and the railway line for a short time last night, while Mill Rd between Mosston Rd and Manuka St also closed.

A Police spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday morning that they received "multiple weather-related calls" across Monday night.

"Police were made aware of reports of flooding at Franklin Road at Turakina, SH1 at Marton, SH3 at Marybank, SH3 at Bulls, SH3 at Waverley, Calico Line at Marton, Duncan St at Whanganui East, and the eastbound lane of Wanganui Road."

Pūtiki Drive's Kaumatua Flats saw the worst of Monday's flooding. Photo / Bevan Conley

"A large slip blocking Vinegar Hill Road was also reported around 11pm, and contractors were called to clear this."

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall told the Chronicle that the council will spend time looking at how the rain caused such havoc around the district.

"We've got to look at what happened at the Ngatarua Catchment, which is just a small stream, but it obviously overtopped its banks in Pūtiki.

"The rest we're hearing is just surface flooding and floodwaters covering a few properties, but not houses."

More to come.