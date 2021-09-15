Whanganui & Partners launches Digital Ambassador Programme

Aimee Ashworth is Whanganui & Partners' new Digital Ambassador. Photo / Supplied

Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners has launched a Digital Ambassador Programme, with an aim to help local businesses improve their online presence.

Visitor industries strategic lead Paul Chaplow said two of the initiative's main aims were to make sure businesses were using the Google My Business tool to its full potential, and ensuring tourism operators were listed on newzealand.com.

"Research shows that about 90 per cent of people use Google as part of their decision-making process when looking at a new product or service, so we consider it essential that local businesses have a strong Google presence," Chaplow said.

"The programme aims to get the majority of local businesses, 80 per cent, registered with Google My Business this year.

"This gives the businesses essential data related to their online presence and enables them to make strategic adjustments to improve their business."

Heading the campaign is Aimee Ashworth, who took on the role of digital ambassador at Whanganui & Partners in June.

She has a background in tourism and motel management, and splits her time between Whanganui & Partners and the i-Site on Taupo Quay.

"My job is to make sure businesses are using any relevant online platforms to their full effect," Ashworth said.

"It's offering that support and upskill, and if we can help improve all the local businesses' exposure online, then it improves the city's exposure as a whole as well."

Businesses can book a free 30-minute Zoom session with Ashworth as part of the programme.

"It was a bit slow to start off with, but I'm getting a few requests every day now," she said.

"There are all kinds of businesses as well, from restaurants to motels to art galleries.

"The whole booking process can be done online. I have a checklist, a report card you could say, and if they have anything I'm not too sure about I can also direct them to schedule a one on one appointment with another expert."

Ashworth said she put up her hand immediately when Whanganui & Partners was looking for someone to fill the digital ambassador role.

"It's great to be able to get out there and chat to businesses in our community.

"The programme is now in full swing, and I'll be making sure I can schedule everyone in when I can."

She has also been involved in getting local art galleries signed up to the Coastal Arts Trail, Whanganui & Partners' collaboration with Taranaki and Manawatū regional tourism organisations.

To book a Zoom session with Whanganui & Partners' digital ambassador Aimee Ashworth, go to www.calendly.com/aimee-ashworth