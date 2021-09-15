Whanganui's PS Waimarie summer launch delayed after restoration work halted

The Waimarie will resume operating on November 27. Photo / Bevan Conley

The paddle steamer Waimarie will have a late start to the summer season this year.

Due to the recent Covid-19 lockdown and wet weather, the Whanganui Riverboat Restoration and Navigation Trust out of water survey project has been delayed.

The Waimarie was lifted from the Whanganui River on June 28 and slipped to a site on the riverbank beside the Dublin St Bridge for the work to be done.

The maintenance team had been working to have the vessel ready by Labour Weekend but it was not achievable, Whanganui Riverboat Restoration and Navigation Trust chairwoman Marion Johnston said.

The Waimarie will now begin its summer season on Saturday, November 27.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused for those who have already booked to experience the paddle steamer; if you contact our team at the Riverboat Centre, they will assist you to rebook or provide a refund," Johnston said.

People who have booked for a date before November 27 should contact info@waimarie.co.nz with their booking reference number and their preferred option.