The percentage of male students at Te Pukenga UCOL Whanganui has slightly increased. Photo / Bevan Conley

The percentage of male students at Te Pukenga UCOL Whanganui has slightly increased. Photo / Bevan Conley

The number of male students enrolled at Te Pūkenga UCOL Whanganui has steadily increased over the past five years, but still only accounts for less than one third of the total students enrolled.

The number of male students in higher education has hit an all-time low, RNZ reported this week.

But UCOL senior communications advisor, Jeremy Bryson said the percentage of male students within the UCOL Whanganui student body had risen slightly since 2018.

In 2018 UCOL Whanganui had a 25.11 per cent male roll and that has since increased to 28.34 in 2022.

The number of gender-diverse students has also slightly increased on campus over the same time period, going from 0.36 per cent of the student body in 2018 to 1.4 per cent in 2022.

UCOL Whanganui campus manager Bronwyn Paul said a key reason for the split was the campus' Bachelor of Nursing Programme.

"It is our most significant programme regarding student numbers, and it is an industry that has traditionally attracted more females," she said.

Paul also said a higher proportion of men were entering industry training and apprenticeship programmes rather than enrolling at universities or polytechnics.

Encouraging diversity across UCOL and at a programme level was vital.

"We are always looking at how we can offer new study options to encourage diversity and cater to potential learners' needs."

Paul expected UCOL's transition into Te Pūkenga would also help to provide a safe and welcoming space for all learners.

"Moving into Te Pūkenga will allow us to provide learners with more options and flexibility about when, where, and how they study – this approach will help those who are juggling work, raising children, [and] supporting family members," she said.