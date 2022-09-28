MV Rangitata will require a crew of seven. Photo / Supplied

MV Rangitata will require a crew of seven. Photo / Supplied

A new cargo vessel will soon be operating in and out of Whanganui when 15-year-old MV (motor vessel) Rangitata joins the Anatoki at Coastal Bulk Shipping.

It is set to arrive in Auckland from Turkey next week and will change over to the New Zealand flag.

Coastal Bulk Shipping general manager Doug Smith said the new addition was multi-purpose.

"It can take containers, dangerous goods, pretty much any kind of cargo you can think of.

"It's 67 metres, which is 16 metres longer than the Anatoki. It's quite a lot wider as well, the Anatoki is 8.3 metres and the Rangitata is 12.4 metres."

He would not say how much the company paid for it.

Coastal Bulk Shipping, which is based out of the Whanganui Port, was one of four chosen by the Government to receive part of a $30 million investment to increase coastal shipping in New Zealand.

Smith said that was recognition of coastal shipping as part of the national transport strategy, which it had been absent from in the past.

"It's a quantum leap forward, really," he said.

"Coastal shipping is an important part of the transport chain, both in the ways of emission reduction and also for resilience for the nation.

The vessel was secured via a long-term demise charter with Coastal Bulk Shipping's major shareholder, the ASP Ships Group (ASP).

ASP chief executive David Borcoski said it conducted a worldwide search for a suitable vessel for CBS.

It needed to provide cargo flexibility and meet the regulatory requirements for operation on the New Zealand coast.

Doug Smith says the Whanganui Port has the ability to grow considerably. Photo / Bevan Conley

"We also required a vessel that could aid New Zealand's overall resilience from any

unwelcome natural disasters in future, Borcoski said.

"On all levels, MV Rangitata will prove a worthy addition to the New Zealand coastal fleet."

The Rangitata would create 12-14 jobs for the maritime industry, Smith said.

It wouldn't be operated by Whanganui people at this stage.

"If there were suitably qualified people here it would be but there aren't, or there aren't any I'm aware of."

Like the Anatoki, it would "go where the demand" was.

"The Anatoki brings in 800 tonnes to Whanganui and the Rangitata will be able to bring in 1700."

Whanganui Port had the ability to grow considerably if it was managed correctly, with due regard to its isolation, Smith said.

Cargo needed to be attracted from out of the area.

"It's about feeding it from outside, really.

"A good example is a notification we got today. A cargo of fertiliser that was bound for Nelson has just been diverted here because of issues with the manufacturing plant in Napier.

"Suddenly, there is a cargo on the water that needs to be kept in the North Island. That will now go up to the Ravensdown store in Aramoho.

"It's important to give people options."

Getting the Rangitata signalled exciting times, not just for the company but for its customers, Smith said.

The Anatoki has four staff at a time on a month-on-month off basis, with the Rangitata needing around seven.

"Whanganui can play its part in the revitalisation of coastal shipping," Smith said.

"We have been going for 14 years now, so to see us getting to the stage where we growing is good for New Zealand Inc."