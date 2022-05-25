Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui's Coastal Bulk Shipping gets Government backing for new ship

4 minutes to read
Coastal Bulk Shipping general manager Doug Smith said the company was looking at a ship that was almost 20 metres longer than the MV Anatoki. Photo / Bevan Conley

Jacob McSweeny
By
Jacob McSweeny

Assistant news director

The company running the MV Anatoki shipping vessel says getting a second, bigger ship will give Whanganui Port more business from South Island producers.

Coastal Bulk Shipping, based out of Whanganui Port, was announced as

