Fire and Emergency said no injuries have been reported as a result of a house fire in Castlecliff on Tuesday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Castlecliff house was extensively damaged by a fire early on Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Murray Dunbar said fire crews arrived at the property around 12.45am on Tuesday, May 24.

Dunbar said fire crews had the fire under control by around 2am and crews had left the scene by around 5am.

"I would say the property has been extensively damaged," Dunbar said.

Dunbar said no injuries had been reported.

A specialist fire investigator was at the scene early Tuesday morning, but Dunbar was unsure of their results or if the investigator would return to the scene later in the day.