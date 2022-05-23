Actors Edmund Eramiha (standing) and Scotty Cotter in a scene filmed at the Bason Botanic Gardens in Whanganui. Photo / Bruce Mackay

Whanganui filmmaker Whetū Fala is thrilled that a still from her upcoming documentary has a prominent place at the Marche du Film in Cannes, France.

Fala has been filming Taki Rua: Breaking Barriers at the Bason Botanic Gardens at Rapanui with funding from the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) and the still photo of New Zealand actors Edmund Eramiha (Vegas) and Scotty Cotter (Shortland St) caught the attention of organisers in Cannes.

"It was selected for the NZFC Cannes booklet and as a banner In the NZFC's office in Cannes," Fala said.

"When Selina Joe, fellow producer, and I got the word our still by photographer Bruce Mackay had been chosen we were like, it's a Mātāriki dream come true. I wanted an image that was immediately recognisable as coming from Aotearoa. "

Fala was one of a troupe of talented young performers to join New Zealand's first unofficial bicultural theatre, Taki Rua Theatre in Wellington, in the 1980s.

Based back in her hometown Whanganui she founded her production company, Fala Media, and the 90-minute documentary tells the story of Taki Rua's beginnings.

"In 1984, the Labour Government called artists to Parliament to share ideas about how to tell our stories," she said.

The theatre company is still thriving 40 years later and Fala said Eramiha and Cotter are part of the next generation to develop their talents with Taki Rua and go on to become directors and producers themselves.

Working around Covid-19 meant filming was done in Whanganui rather than Wellington and Fala said that worked out well because she was able to use local talent, including costume artists Lee Williams and Alex Faulkner, who had both worked for Weta productions and now live locally.

"My co-director Christina Asher [from Kai-iwi and Ratana] and I found it so awesome to be filming at home with whānau and local crew support. We were rapt our kaumatua Paul and Marcia Williams, Mary Wakefield and Piki Waretini finally got to see what we do as filmmakers after all these years," she said.

"We are also grateful to Jasmin McSweeney, head of marketing at NZFC, for this opportunity to promote our local story internationally."

Fala said Bason Botanic Gardens was the perfect location for the drama vignettes and now an international audience can appreciate its beauty.

"Thanks to Terry Dowdeswell Bason Botanic Trust chairman, Wendy Bainbridge of Whanganui District Council, and Emma Bugden at Film Whanganui, for all their support."

The film is due to be completed next year, with a release date yet to be confirmed.