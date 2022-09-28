The site was sold in November 2020 for $770,000. Photo / Bevan Conley

Consent has been granted for a new Taco Bell in central Whanganui.

The site of the granted consent is at 437 Victoria Ave on the old site of Caroline's Celtic, which burned down in 2013.

According to realestate.co.nz, the site at 437-441 Victoria Ave was sold in November 2020 for $770,000.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said the building consent was issued and paid for on August 11, and the council signed off resource consent for the store on August 26.

Earlier this year, the Chronicle reported the company sent its application for its drive-through restaurant as well as signs to the council in March.

In its application, the company applied to carry out earthworks within the drip line of a protected London plane tree, as well as removing a smaller nearby tree to give access for cars into the site.

"Restaurant Brands Limited seeks land-use consent to establish a Taco Bell 'drive-through restaurant' activity within a new building, and erect associated signage, on the site located at 437-441 Victoria Avenue, Whanganui," the application stated.

The plan is to build a single-storey Taco Bell store that has nine queuing spaces in the drive-through as well as 51 restaurant seats inside.

There will also be an eight-metre high Taco Bell sign indicating the restaurant's presence on Victoria Ave.

Restaurant Brands, the company behind the Taco Bell franchise, has 10 Taco Bell stores around New Zealand and also manages Pizza Hut, KFC and Carl's Jr.

Restaurant Brands has not responded to requests for comment.