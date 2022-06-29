New signs in the dunes at Castlecliff help raise awareness of the need for dune stabilisation. Photo / Bevan Conley

New signs in the dunes at Castlecliff help raise awareness of the need for dune stabilisation. Photo / Bevan Conley

Castlecliff Coast Care's Graham Pearson is delighted to see the native spinifex plants growing well at Castlecliff Beach this year.

The seedlings were planted on the dune near Morgan St last year and Pearson said it was time to continue the good work so he was asking for the community's help to sow 10,000 more plants this winter.

Coast Care partnered with Whanganui District Council staff to start the project last year and the council would supply half the plants as well as establishment fertiliser.

"Native sand binding plants like spinifex and pingao stop sand blowing off the foredunes and onto infrastructure," Pearson said.

"Along with reducing human interference, it's the best way to keep sand from blowing off the dunes."

Pearson said new signs at the beach provided information about the dune stabilisation project along with warnings about walking through the plants.

The community is invited to help with the next dune planting day at Castlecliff on Saturday, July 16.

"It will be a family-friendly planting session lasting for two hours," Pearson said.

"Last year's plants are well established and we'll expand these plantings and establish a further rejuvenation area further north. We want people to have a good time while they are working and there will be a chance for socialising and refreshments afterward."

Pearson said everyone should come prepared to work in an exposed area by dressing warmly.

"Gardening gloves and a hat are advised, plus solid footwear. Bring your favourite spade too."

Coast Care had received $30,000 in funding over three years from trustees of the philanthropic Wellington-based Tai Shan Foundation, via the Gift Trust, to purchase plants for this project and future projects, Pearson said.

Coast Care is supported by local firms Castlecliff 4 Square and Tahu Drinks to provide afternoon tea or a barbecue lunch on the planting days. A sausage sizzle will be provided for helpers after the July 16 planting.

Volunteers are asked to park on Morgan St and walk to the planting area on the foredune. The event starts at 1.30pm. More information is available on the Castlecliff Coastcare Facebook page or call 027 222 8378.

A further dune planting day at Castlecliff is planned for Sunday, August 14, starting at 10.30am.