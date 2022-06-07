Whanganui City College students are planning a charity car wash to help a local Ukrainian woman's fundraising efforts for her family. Photo / Supplied

Fundraising efforts are underway for a Whanganui woman's family who live in war-torn Ukraine.

Ukrainian Liudmyla But has lived in New Zealand for the last 11 years and moved to Whanganui last July to open a variety store in Castlecliff.

But's mother, oldest son and brother live in Ukraine's second biggest city, Kharkiv, around 60km from the Russian border, which is currently part of the frontline defence against the Russian military.

On a visit to Kharkiv on May 30, Ukrainian chief of staff Andriy Yermak said 31 per cent of the region was occupied by Russia.

"I want to help Kharkiv directly because they have bombed nearly all the hospitals, nearly all the kindergartens, nearly all the museums, even cemeteries, everything," But said.

Her brother has volunteered with the Ukrainian army, but the work is unpaid and food prices in the city have increased exponentially since the beginning of the war.

But said correspondence with friends and family has left her with harrowing accounts of what has taken place in the city.

"My friend's five-month-old baby was in his father's arms as they were running from a bomb and the shockwave from the bomb took the baby from the father's hands and killed it, a beautiful baby boy. His father was killed too."

Despite her store at 5 Polson St not being fully furnished yet, she decided to open it earlier than intended to earn some money for her family.

While But is currently raising money to support her family, she hopes to raise enough to support shelters, schools and other groups in Kharkiv directly.

Meanwhile, Whanganui City College teacher Michelle Peterson has offered to help fundraise for But's family and the Ukraine relief effort.

Peterson and 15 of her students are planning on running a car wash fundraiser to support But's efforts.

Peterson said at the start of the term her Iwi Whanui (community service) class were looking for people in the community who were deserving of help.

They met and talked with But and were inspired by her story.

"The students really connected with her and wanted to do some mahi to help others in need," Peterson said.

As well as donating a portion of the funds raised to But, Peterson said they were also hoping to send a package of New Zealand soft toys and gifts to Ukraine and raise around $200 for another charity.

The car wash will be held across two consecutive Sundays, June 22 and June 29 from 9am to 2pm at the Whanganui City College learning centre, 220 Saint Hill Street, Whanganui, with washes available from $15.

But was thankful for Peterson's and the students' support of her cause.