Whanganui's Beaudine Gibbons-Hiko is a leading Seaman Combat Specialist in the Royal New Zealand Navy. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui 28-year-old Beaudine Gibbons-Hiko joined a military parade through London as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant over the weekend.

Beaudine Gibbons-Hiko is a leading seaman combat specialist, of Ngāti Kahu, Kai Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāti Porou descent.

He said he admired Queen Elizabeth and her more than 70 years of service.

"I think it's quite amazing that she has served her country for so long and has seen more history than most," Gibbons-Hiko said.

He has served with the Royal New Zealand Navy around New Zealand, the Pacific, Asia and Antarctica.

Gibbons-Hiko also helped transfer people from land to ships during the Kaikoura earthquake "so that locals and tourists alike could escape and feel safer".

During World War II, Queen Elizabeth joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service on turning 18 and trained as a mechanic.

Gibbons-Hiko said he respected that service.

"I think it's awesome, especially noting that the services of her era were a lot rougher and probably weren't the most ideal place for wāhine, yet she still went for it and proved that she's just as tough as anyone else," he said.

At her Platinum Jubilee celebrations the 40-person party, which included the New Zealand Defence Force and its taua (warrior party), was among 2000 military personnel taking part in the 3.2km march near Buckingham Palace.

It was led by six Māori warriors who, bearing Māori weapons and playing the role of kiore (runner scouts), searched the left and right flanks of the main body.

Taua member, the Navy's Petty Officer Te Teira Maxwell, said the crowd was relatively quiet until they saw the NZDF marchers with the kiore moving out from the rest of the contingent.

"Then a big roar went up. It was an awesome experience," Maxwell said.

"I'm pretty proud to be involved in such a celebration, and to represent the NZDF and the wider community of Rotorua and iwi Māori."

The 3.2km march was led by six Māori warriors who beared Māori weapons and played the role of kiore (runner scouts). Photo / Supplied

Royal New Zealand Air Force Corporal Kumeroa Rimene, of Rangitane and Ngati Kahungunu, was a member of the matataua (warrior party) repeating a similar role he played at Le Quesnoy commemorations in 2018.

"We are showcasing our unique culture to the world and to show that there is a different side to the military," Rimene said.

The taua was followed by the flag-bearer, the Army's Second Lieutenant Elese Russell, who had the best view of the reaction.

"It was unreal. When the warriors broke off the crowd went crazy. It was a very special moment," Russell said.

New Zealand military representatives have been attending royal jubilees since 1897, when a contingent was sent to Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee.