The event will showcase a range of local performers including taonga pūoro practitioner Tom Carroll, storyteller Lisa Reweti and singer-songwriter Bobby Rae. Photo / NZME

Majestic Square will be brimming with live music, art, cultural performances and a variety of food as the city celebrates the Māori New Year, Puanga, at the end of this month.

The community event, called Puanga Rising, is to be held at the square between 5.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday, June 24 - the day New Zealand has its first Matariki public holiday.



The event is being organised by Mainstreet Whanganui and Whanganui District Council, with support from the Whanganui Regional Māori Tourism Organisation and the Town Centre Regeneration project.

Mainstreet Whanganui general manager Des Warahi said it would be fantastic to have a whānau-focused event in the heart of the city.

"With this new public holiday, we have an opportunity to create something special in Whanganui that brings people of all ages and backgrounds together to learn about Puanga, enjoy awesome live entertainment and sample delicious kai."

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said he was excited about the prospect of a new event here, especially one that offered a chance to learn about the region's unique traditions.

"For most of Aoteaora the Māori new year focuses on the Matariki star cluster.

"Here in Whanganui, tāngata whenua have traditionally looked to the rising of Puanga (the star Rigel). Coinciding with the end of harvest, this period has traditionally been celebrated as a time of abundance – so it will be great to capture that spirit with Puanga Rising."

The event will showcase a range of local performers including taonga pūoro practitioner Tom Carroll, storyteller Lisa Reweti, singer-songwriter Bobby Rae and veteran reggae group Roots Providers – along with waiata and kapa haka.

A full lineup of performers will be announced closer to the date.

As well as live entertainment, the event will feature traditional Māori games facilitated by Sport Whanganui and Te Oranganui, digital art projections by local artists, traditional hīnaki (woven eel pots) on display, and creative lighting created by workshops at the Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua.

Puanga Rising will be strictly alcohol and smoke-free.

In the event of wet weather, the event will be shifted to Saturday, June 25.