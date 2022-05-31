Dr Amohia Boulton said Rongoā is an integral part of te ao Māori. Photo / Supplied

Dr Amohia Boulton said Rongoā is an integral part of te ao Māori. Photo / Supplied

An upcoming symposium aims to address the critical role that Rongoā Māori could play in Aotearoa's health and disability sector.

The one-day online symposium on June 29 will include six talks by leading Māori Health specialists, and question and answer panels with the speakers.

Whanganui's Whakauae Research Services will host the symposium alongside the Ministry of Health, ACC, the interim Māori Health Authority and Rongoā communities.

The symposium explores two themes: "Miria te Rongo – stimulating the senses to reach potential" in the morning and "Ngā Tai o Pari Ata – the incoming tides" in the afternoon.

Whakauae Research Centre director Amohia Boulton said their most recent research project regarding Rongoā Māori - Te Ao Rauropi: Mapping the Biosphere of Rongoā Māori – would be presented by Donna Kerridge.

She said the project explored the full range of benefits Rongoā Māori could bring to all New Zealanders and to the environment.

"Rongoā philosophy is based on living in harmony with nature and provides a much-needed guide to protect and preserve our whenua in times of global environmental degradation," Boulton said.

Boulton said Whakauae Research was proud to contribute to improving health outcomes for whānau. The organisation was recently awarded major funding from the Health Research Council of New Zealand (HRC) for work to support health equity for Māori.

"Rongoā is a taonga tuku iho, a prized and integral part of te ao Māori," Boulton said.

"We are calling forth the mana and the mauri of Rongoā to resume its rightful place in the way Aotearoa cares for its people and exploring the potential of two worlds working together to forge a better future."

The interim Māori Health Authority will also take a lead role at the symposium with chief executive Riana Manuel providing the opening speech.

"I truly believe that our esoteric knowledge contained in Rongoā will provide the ara toward well-being for our people," she said.

