The Whanganui District Council said the intersection between Raupo Street and Hinau Street will be closed between June 27 and August 19 for underground infrastructure work. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui District Council said the intersection between Raupo Street and Hinau Street will be closed between June 27 and August 19 for underground infrastructure work. Photo / Bevan Conley

Parts of two Castleciff streets will be closed to through traffic over the coming months for underground infrastructure upgrades to take place.

Raupo St, from Tongario St to Heads Rd, and part of Hinau St will be closed to through traffic from 7am on Monday, June 27 until 5pm on August 19.

Whanganui District Council said Raupo St and Hinau St would essentially function as cul-de-sacs during the road closure.

Contractors will be doing underground infrastructure upgrades at the intersection of Raupo Street and Hinau St.

The council said the infrastructure upgrades were partially completed late last year but were delayed due to contractors having to wait for materials to be delivered from Auckland.

The upgrade work includes the installation of wastewater and stormwater pipes, as well as making provisions for the separation of stormwater along Hinau St.

The council said the installation of stormwater and wastewater pipes would significantly improve the stormwater and wastewater service in the area.

It will reduce wet weather flows in the city's wastewater systems, which will reduce the risk of flooding, and accommodate currently anticipated growth in the Whanganui urban area.

The council said the project was funded by the Government's Three Waters stimulus project which was launched in July 2020.

Property access to Rogers St, 1-46 Hinau St, and 3-11 Raupo St would be from Heads Rd, access to 51-100 Hinau St would be from Mosston Rd, and access to 17-30 Raupo St would be from Pururi St.