The trial in Whanganui involves "virtual docks" at selected locations. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui will soon have a new two-wheeled transport option.

Eighty to 100 Beam electric (e) scooters will be available to the public as part of a trial by early July, with the number likely to grow to 200 during the summer months.

Beam's New Zealand expansion manager Frederick Conquer said the company was working on expanding to regional centres across the country.

At present there are Beam e-scooters in Whangārei, Palmerston North, Wellington and Auckland.

They were built to be reliable and durable, Conquer said.

"We are also hiring a local team to maintain and service the fleet in central Whanganui."

Conquer said helmets weren't legally required when riding them.

Speed limits of 15km/h in central Whanganui and 25km/h outside it were agreed on by Beam and the Whanganui District Council.

Geofencing technology also ensured the scooters were speed-limited in certain areas. A geofence is a virtual perimeter for a real-world geographic area.

The trial was aimed at finding out exactly where the public wanted the scooters to go, Conquer said.

"We'll be quite agile and adaptive.

"If we are seeing a lot of trips out through Gonville or even up to Castlecliff, then we would love to put scooters up there.

"They may want them on the other side of town. We're pretty flexible."

Beam partnered with the council and economic development agency Whanganui & Partners for the initiative.

The agency's business strategic lead Tim Easton said Beam's base in Whanganui would be at The Backhouse on Taupō Quay.

"We've been working with Beam since October 2021 to bring their e-scooters here and after lots of Covid-related disruption we're really excited about the upcoming launch.

"It's great to attract new business to Whanganui while also meeting our goals towards sustainable transport options."

There was an expectation that "forward-thinking modern cities" had options like these, Easton said.

"It's clear that Whanganui deserves to be part of this future-facing initiative."

Whanganui and Partners' strategic lead - business, Tim Easton. Photo / Paul Brooks

Members of the public can try out the e-scooters at the Whanganui River Markets on June 18.

When the trial began there would be "virtual docks" where scooters could be parked, Conquer said.

"You will be able to leave them on those spots, not necessarily everywhere.

"There will be key places to go - the supermarkets, the library etc.

"That helps us maintain a really controlled and safe fleet through the trial. If we get really good feedback and lots of demand we'll look to grow and expand as we go."

Council chief executive David Langford, himself a private e-scooter user, said they wanted to support initiatives that encouraged people to adapt their means of transport to more climate-friendly options and reduced dependency on private motor vehicles.

"We believe the collaboration with Beam will also benefit visitors to Whanganui and add to our reputation as a small city packed with local attractions.

"Many of the larger main centres have already successfully introduced e-scooters as a way for residents and visitors alike to access local attractions and businesses."

The council had been working closely with the team from Beam to ensure there were clear guidelines and processes in place for use, and public and scooter user safety, Langford said.

Conquer said Beam was trying to create an option to replace short car journeys.

"We survey our riders frequently about opinions and thoughts, and the vast majority of our trips start or end with a retail or hospitality purchase.

"People coming, going to shops and using shared e-scooters as the way to do it."

Beam's safety rules stated that no alcohol was to be consumed before riding a scooter, Conquer said.

"Essentially, they are similar to bikes in terms of how they function on the road.

"We are also piloting some software on the [Beam] app, an impairment test, to see how you're doing before you ride the scooter."

Scooters will be available for hire via the Beam app, and can be downloaded on Apple and Google Play stores.

Who will use them?

The Chronicle hit the streets of Whanganui to find out if locals would be climbing onboard when the e-scooters arrived in town.

Kevin Holly. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kevin Holly

"I don't think I would use them myself, at this stage anyway. I'm sure the kids would. They could be dangerous too. I have seen them and some go pretty fast, with no helmets on."

Cody Marshall. Photo / Bevan Conley

Cody Marshall

"I would use them. I think a lot of people would, to be honest. It would be more just roaming around town, I think."

Rose Te Huia Te Amo. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rose Te Huia Te Amo

"Yep, I think I would use them. All around town, everywhere really. It would get me from A to B."

Jason Simpson. Photo / Bevan Conley

Jason Simpson

"I think I would leave that to the younger crowd. I love the concept, though, I think it would be great for Whanganui. There are a lot of flat areas, so to be able to use them around the river and that type of thing would be awesome."

Anne Lovell. Photo / Bevan Conley

Anne Lovell

"I wouldn't ride an e-scooter but they would be fantastic for a younger generation, just not mine."

Haley Mallinder. Photo / Bevan Conley

Haley Mallinder

"We've used them when we go to bigger cities. It might be good for the younger generation because that's how they're inclined to travel. A lot of them aren't buying cars. I would potentially say yes, but it would depend on where you then leave them."