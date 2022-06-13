Over half the herd was killed or injured. Photo / Bevan Conley

Over half the herd was killed or injured. Photo / Bevan Conley

Stray dogs killed 16 goats on a Mosston Road property in Castlecliff on Sunday afternoon.

The goats were part of a 40-strong herd owned by Phil and Bryanne Weber, who were away when the incident occurred.

Their daughter, Charlotte Weber, said it was the first time something like that had happened in the 25 years the family had been there.

"It was a bit of a shock.

"We locked the goats up overnight on Sunday and when my brother went out this morning (Monday) the dogs were there again.

"The dog ranger managed to get one of them but the other ended up going home by itself."

Weber said the owners came forward after she posted about the incident on social media.

"Their dogs had been missing for 24 hours. They sent a photo through and my brother just said 'Yep, it looks like them'.

"They were obviously devastated that their dogs did that and that they would have to lose them.

"It's tough for everyone. I do take my hat off to them because they did the right thing."

Seven other goats were injured in the attack and a vet was called to attend to them, Weber said.

They were expected to survive.

Whanganui District Council's compliance team leader for service delivery, Andre Claasen, said the dogs had been impounded and the animal management team was beginning an investigation.

Eighty lambs were killed and a further 120 injured at a Marangai farm in February after an overnight dog attack.

Three months later a small restrained dog and its female owner were attacked by an unrestrained black and white dog, described as a pitbull or bulldog, at Kowhai Park in Whanganui.

Both the dog and the owner received injuries, with the owner being treated in Wellington Hospital.

Under Section 57 of the Dog Control Act 1996, the owner or person in control of a dog that kills another animal may be convicted in court, destruction of the dog may be ordered and the dog owner may be disqualified from owning a dog.

Dog attacks can be reported by calling the Whanganui District Council on 06 349 0001.