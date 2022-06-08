A Fire and Emergency NZ fire investigator has deemed a fire in a vacant Heads Rd property as suspicious. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Fire and Emergency NZ fire investigator has deemed a fire in a vacant Heads Rd property as suspicious. Photo / Bevan Conley

A fire in Whanganui's CBD has been deemed suspicious with police appealing to the public for information.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ attended a small fire at a vacant premises between Victoria Ave and Drews Ave about 3.45pm on Monday.

"Police would still like to hear from anyone that was in the area at the time and witnessed anyone near the alleyway to Victoria Ave between the cinema and takeaway shop that we haven't spoken to yet," a statement from police said.

Two fire appliances responded to the fire and it was extinguished by about 5pm.

FENZ said no one had been injured in the fire.

Please contact 105 with any information and quote file number 220607/3614.