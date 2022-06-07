Boats were brought to the upper floor of the rowing club on June 2. Photo / Bevan Conley

Boats were brought to the upper floor of the rowing club on June 2. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Aramoho Rowing Club is back up and running after flooding last week.

Club secretary Grader Howells said water receded quite quickly on Saturday morning.



"With the aid of the Whanganui fire brigade, we were able to flush all the mud that builds up every time we have a bit of an exercise like that.

"We returned it to the river. It got reinstated accordingly."

After a flood, silt packed and dried very quickly close to the river bank, Howells said.

"If you leave it for a day or so it goes like cement and you almost need a jackhammer to get rid of it.

"I think the fire brigade had to fill up their tender twice to flush it all away. We were lucky they were available. We really appreciated their efforts."

Howells said boats in the lower half of the shed had to be moved upstairs on June 2.

"Collegiate has a rowing club and [Wanganui] Boy's College had one as well. There is waka ama in there at the moment.

"They built a couple of metres higher than us, and apart from a little bit of mud around the bottom, they don't cop it like we do.

"Obviously the major one [flood] was in 2015, when water reached the upper story."

The river was "perfectly rowable" by the end of the weekend.

"We've actually got a little regatta, the winter series, taking place this Sunday and that will be going ahead as normal," Howells said.

