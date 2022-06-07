Queen's Birthday Rally winners Peter Hardy and his navigator granddaughters Charlotte and Jess in the trusty Riley Elf.

A welcome break in the wet weather provided perfect conditions for the Wanganui Vintage Car Club Queen's Birthday Rally on Sunday.

Club captain Frank James said 40 vehicles departed from the racecourse at 9.30am after drivers and navigators received their instructions.

The overall winner of the rally was Peter Hardy in his Riley Elf, and he credits his navigators - granddaughters Charlotte and Jess Hardy f- or getting him home first.

"They have been serving as my navigators for a few years now and they are really good at telling me when I need to speed up or slow down."

Drivers were required to maintain designated speeds along the rally route, and Hardy said it was thanks to his trusty navigators that he now holds WVCC's coveted trophy, the Cromarty Tray.

"It was a really great day - we stopped for a nice lunch in Waverley and it was brilliant that the sun came out for it."

Rob and Linda O'Keefe came home second in their 1938 Buick Special, and Sue and Andrew Dittmer took third place in their 1939 Austin 10.

Rob and Linda O'Keefe were second in their 1938 Buick Special.