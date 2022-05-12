Treating yourself to a home pampering session can be a low-cost way to boost your health and lift your spirits this winter. Photo / Supplied

Treating yourself to a home pampering session can be a low-cost way to boost your health and lift your spirits this winter. Photo / Supplied

Whether you fancy a bit of adventure, learning something new, or just want to take good care of yourself there is no shortage of cheering winter pastimes on offer around Whanganui. Liz Wylie has some suggestions to brighten up the cooler months.

Pamper yourself

Whanganui reiki therapist Katrina Cosgrove says getting back to good self-care is a great way to banish winter blues and boost wellbeing and immunity.

She recommends seeking professional advice on the use of essential oils as some can aggravate certain medical conditions.

"Lavender, mint and tea tree oils are really good basics to put in your bath along with Epsom salts to ease tired muscles and promote good sleep. Put on a face mask and lie back and relax."

Cosgrove also recommends going online to find instructional videos on meditation, yoga and other relaxing activities.

"The last two years have been very hard for a lot of people and taking time to reset and take care of ourselves can make all the difference," she said. "You don't need to spend money - just getting outside and going for a walk is a great way to start."

Relaxing oatmeal and honey face mask

Oats are good for our insides and soothing for our outer layer as well. Honey, with its healing and antibacterial properties, is a perfect partner. And it's as easy as making your morning porridge.

Ingredients

1 serving of oatmeal

2 tablespoons of honey

Directions: Cook one serving of oatmeal. Add two tablespoons of honey to hot oatmeal. Allow the oatmeal to cool and then apply to the face. Leave on for 10-15 minutes, then rinse with tepid water.

You can make something beautiful at a Raranga workshop in Whanganui this month. Photo / Bevan Conley

Learning experience

For those who fancy learning something new, there are ample opportunities on offer at Community Education Whanganui.

This winter there are day and evening courses and weekend workshops in painting, drawing, jewellery making, printmaking, photography, woodwork, sewing, bookbinding, and more.

Juanita Davis is offering a weekend workshop in Raranga - traditional Māori flax-weaving - on May 28-29 and in July jeweller Craig Winton has a one-day workshop from which participants will go home with their own hand-crafted silver ring. Kawakawa, described as "Aotearoa's wonder plant" because of its healing properties, has become widely available in a range of commercial products but here's a chance to make your own products. Wild Tender Apothecary will share their knowledge of the many ways you can process kawakawa, from balm to tea with a three-hour workshop on Sunday, May 22.

If you're looking for some culinary experience, Wellington-based chef Anita Sarginson is offering a day-long, hands-on Mexican cookery workshop in July or you can try making your own cheese with local chef Gina Guigou in June.

For the musically inclined, Bruce Jellyman will be teaching ukulele and the fun, crazy, eight-week course in an "any instrument goes" band is back by popular demand. Elise Goodge will teach participants how to craft and play traditional Māori instruments taonga pūoro with a six-week course starting on June 1.

If you want to learn a new language there is a beginner's course for anybody wanting to learn Te Reo Māori with Tessa, a conversational French course with Denis Troufleau, and a beginner's course in Hebrew with Leon Benbaruk.

Whanganui author and poet Airini Beautrais will run a Crafting with Words Workshop on Saturday, June 11, while Sandra Morris will have an introduction to bookbinding workshop on June 12.

For inquiries contact CES on 06 345 4717 or email admin@communityeducation.nz

All-weather family adventure is on offer at the Vertigo Climbing Centre in Ohakune. Photo / Supplied

Climbing the walls

Rather than climbing the walls with boredom at home, how about heading to Ohakune for some family fun at the Vertigo Climbing Centre?

For younger family members there are 12 "uniquely themed" clip 'n' climb walls aimed at developing self-confidence. Owner Jeremy Hamer said the automated belayer harness system makes it a safe activity for people of all ages and abilities.

"Parents can climb with their children until they gain the confidence to go up on their own," he said. "People can gain a huge amount of confidence in just one session."

There are eight "Real Roc" walls providing a closer approximation to outdoor climbing experiences.

"Professional para climber Rachel Māia comes to train here so we cater to all abilities," Hamer said.

An entry fee of $20 for adults and children over six and $15 for children under six buys a one-hour climbing session after harness fitting and a safety briefing from staff. As the centre provides all-weather entertainment, it can get very busy on days when the mountain is closed to visitors so booking is recommended. Loose, comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes should be worn as sandals or jandals are not suitable for climbing.

The centre is currently closed for servicing and safety checks but will reopen for the winter season on Wednesday, June 1. Check out

Vertigo Adventure Centre

at 27 Goldfinch St, ​Ohakune.

Mihi McDermid was appropriately dressed to travel with husband Dave in their 1930 Ford Coupe at the 2021 Queen's Birthday vintage rally. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Vintage rally

Whanganui's famous Vintage Weekend did not go ahead in January but vintage transport fans will still be in for a treat on Queen's Birthday weekend when the Vintage Car Club will hold its annual rally, heading off from the Wanganui Racecourse on June 5.

"It was a great rally last year and we're hoping for an even better one this year," club captain Frank James said.

Vehicles need to be at least 30 years old to qualify for the rally. A 1990 Ford Falcon joined the assembly last year but most vehicles are older and some have been around for over a century.

The rally destination is always a well-kept secret. However, the vehicles will be seen around Whanganui streets and rural roads during their journey and over the long weekend. James said the route usually covers around 140km and takes drivers and their passengers into the countryside, where they stop at a perfect spot for a scheduled lunch break.

"There are always a few mechanics in the mix so breakdowns are never a problem."

Anyone with a suitable vehicle who wants to join the rally should contact the Wanganui Vintage Car Club on 06 345 4717.

Plan a break

Give yourself something to look forward to and plan a getaway. Whether it's a weekend away in New Zealand or a trip overseas, or even just wishful thinking, it's fun to find new places to go and things to do, or plan to catch up with whānau and friends.

Go slow

It's time to break out the slow cooker and indulge in some comfort food. There's nothing like coming home when it's cold and dark to find a nutritious meal ready and waiting for you.

Movie marathon

Break out the duvets, make some popcorn and settle in for a movie session at home. You could choose a theme, watch all your favourites or get everyone to choose a movie each.

Escape

A great book can be a great escape at any time of year but winter's perfect for snuggling in and transporting yourself to other worlds. Dig out that book you've been wanting to read but never have time for and get stuck in.

Keep moving

Just because the weather's miserable, there's no need to confine yourself to the couch. If you can't get outside for some exercise, try an indoor workout (those cans in your pantry make great weights) or do an online class. There are lots of free options available.

Play a game

Take a break from your devices and have some good old-fashioned fun with a board game. You could play an old favourite or exercise your brain with something new. You might be able to pick up a cheap game at a local op shop.