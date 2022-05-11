Are you Whanganui's latest lucky Lotto winner?

Photo / NZME

A lucky Lotto player who bought their ticket in Whanganui is more than $20,000 richer.

A winning second division ticket in Wednesday's draw was sold at Countdown Victoria Ave. It was one of eight second division winners, each scoring a prize of $22,921.

Anyone who bought their ticket at the store should check their ticket as soon as possible at any Lotto NZ store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Last Wednesday a ticket sold at QuickStop Taihape was one of 11 second division winners who received $17,398 each.