The Caboodle at Whanganui Vintage Weekend.

The city's economic development agency wants to hear from anyone with ideas for events Whanganui can hold in the next year.

Applications for funding and support from Whanganui & Partners for events between July 1 and June 30 next year are now open and that window closes on June 3.

The recent cancellations of events in Whanganui due to the Covid-19 pandemic had given the community a greater appreciation of the role they played, Whanganui & Partners marketing strategic lead Jonathan Sykes said.

"Events have a hugely positive impact on our city and give it a distinct life and flavour," he said.

"Whanganui has a lot of excellent regular events it is renowned for, and we also have plenty of creative and motivated people with the initiative to develop new ideas."

Sykes said Whanganui & Partners wanted to hear from both of those groups but also out-of-town organisers keen to host an event here.

A small gathering on Boxing Day commemorated 2021's cancelled Cemetery Circuit. Photo / NZME

He said events like the NZ Amateur Boxing Championships and this week's HoopNation Junior Showcase brought hundreds of spectators and participants to the city.

They also boosted hospitality and retail businesses, and added vibrancy and energy to Whanganui, Sykes added.

In the past year some of Whanganui's biggest regular events had to be canned, including Vintage Weekend and Cemetery Circuit, while the Three Bridges Marathon had to be made virtual.

The pandemic disruptions had tested organisers to their limit, Sykes said.

"We have seen many of the events we support have to reluctantly cancel or postpone over this period," Sykes said.

"We are proud of the organisers' agility and willingness to put their full efforts into going ahead, and in some cases have to make the difficult but necessary decision to cancel."

A gig at the Riverside Shindig as part of the Whanganui Vintage Weekend in 2021. Photo / NZME

Events played a crucial role in Whanganui's national profile as a place full of creativity, excitement and opportunity, he said.

Organisations wanting funding for an event must be well prepared for the competitive process, demonstrating their intention to grow towards self-sufficiency while meeting strict criteria around economic and social value, Sykes said.

Whanganui & Partners also provided additional marketing guidance and insight.

"We contribute marketing skills and advice and we give feedback to help ensure these events enjoy success year after year," Sykes said.

"Even our most popular and established events have room for improvement and we see our role as contributing insight as well as financial support."

Got to discoverwhanganui.nz/eventsupport to apply for funding.