HoopNation wants to make Whanganui the permanent home of its Junior Showcase to bring opportunities for young local players.

A co-founder of New Zealand's biggest pro-am basketball tournament says continued investment, upgraded sports facilities and more accommodation will bring major sports events to Whanganui.

HoopNation co-founders Paul Berridge and KJ Allen launched their Junior Showcase in the city last year as an offshoot of the massive senior HoopNation Classic tournament, which Whanganui lost to Tauranga in 2016.

The 2022 Junior Showcase kicked off on Wednesday supported by $30,000 of event funding from Whanganui District Council-controlled economic development agency Whanganui & Partners.

For U13s, U15s, U17s and U19s, the four-day event is the biggest youth basketball tournament Whanganui has hosted, with more than 730 players together with their coaches and supporters.

Competing at four venues across the city, this year's 72 teams booked out accommodation in Whanganui and are staying as far afield as Palmerston North, Feilding and Pātea.

Berridge, who now lives in Tauranga, said he was keen to make Whanganui the permanent home of the Junior Showcase but that would depend on facilities and resourcing – the reason HoopNation left Whanganui seven years ago.

He said it was always the plan to launch this style of tournament for young players, contested under Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) rules from the United States, but a three-year sponsorship deal with Whanganui & Partners enabled the co-founders to launch the new youth tournament in their hometown.

"Coming home with the Junior Showcase has been a special part of the journey. But it's always going to come down to resources," Berridge said.

"It's not just about supporting the growth of the game across the country – it's about establishing something that's achievable for local kids, that will stimulate them on a journey with basketball or other opportunities and pathways. We're really excited to help bring economic benefits to the city as well."

HoopNation started with 15 teams at Springvale Stadium in Whanganui 12 years ago - but within five years the rapidly growing tournament was seeking bigger facilities and more funding support from the council.

It moved to Tauranga in 2016 with $40,000 in major events funding from Tauranga City Council.

The HoopNation Classic now hosts a couple of thousand athletes in more than 200 teams, and uses more than 15 courts in Tauranga over four days.

Berridge said a new agreement with Tauranga City Council means HoopNation Classic will stay in the Bay of Plenty for the time being, but a return to Whanganui in the future was not out of the question.

With continued events investment, upgraded facilities and more accommodation, Whanganui would be well placed to compete with Tauranga, Palmerston North and other centres for major events, Berridge said.

"Whanganui is central and people like to come here. Back in the 90s this was a huge sporting hub that attracted a lot of different codes to come here and host tournaments.

"If there was a facility that was suitable to host that size tournament, we'd definitely consider. There is opportunity to upgrade Springvale Park to support not just basketball but other codes.

"Obviously, it would take resources to battle for those opportunities but I believe we have the resources here, we have the land space: it will come down to what support there is."

The Junior Showcase is midway through the three-year deal with Whanganui & Partners.

Jonathan Sykes, strategic lead – marketing for Whanganui & Partners, said the economic development agency was delighted to bring HoopNation back to Whanganui and plans were already in place for the 2023 tournament.

"There is a hugely positive return on investment for the local economy. Based on our calculations, we believe the Junior Showcase has the potential to contribute around $1 million to the local economy per event.

"In particular, the boost provided to our hospitality and accommodation businesses is timely. Events that encourage visitors to Whanganui to stay over a number of days provide a clear financial boost."

With backing from the agency, the NZ Amateur Boxing Championships also made a welcome comeback to Whanganui in mid-April and the city will host the 2022 championships later this year.

Sykes said to host two amateur boxing championships after decades of missing out on the event was fantastic.

Whanganui & Partners strategic marketing lead, Jonathan Sykes, with Whanganui boxing coach Eddie Tofa at the NZ Amateur Boxing Championships in mid-April.

"The pandemic's effect on events like these has been hugely challenging so it's especially pleasing to see these events go ahead this year.

"Our hospitality, retail and visitor industries have been under exceptional pressure, which makes the contribution of events like the [NZ amateur] boxing champs and HoopNation even more important.

"When Whanganui hosts events, we see their impact in our visitor spend metrics and we hear their value reflected by the community and participants."

Sykes said the success of events like the NZ amateur boxing titles and HoopNation boosts Whanganui's reputation and demonstrates what a great location it is for events.

"We know Whanganui is ready and able to be a national events venue and destination so we are focused on building our events offerings to match that potential."

Accommodation was the biggest challenge, Sykes said.

"This was one of the difficulties considered when Whanganui & Partners commissioned a hotel feasibility study last year. A new hotel will be developed but it will be some time before the project is completed."

Whanganui & Partners opened applications for another round of event funding today. Sykes said the agency's focus on event support is integral to its role and essential in enabling events to go ahead in Whanganui.

"To be supported by Whanganui & Partners, the events must provide direct economic benefit to our local economy and business community, promote Whanganui and help build its profile nationally, and bring significant numbers of visitors into Whanganui, providing revenue for tourism-related businesses and potentially attracting new residents and businesses," Sykes said.

The 2022 HoopNation Junior Showcase is running across six courts at Springvale Stadium, Whanganui Collegiate, Cullinane College and Whanganui High School, with the finals on Saturday.

