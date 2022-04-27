Tim Booth (left) and James Paul started Black Sand Music Retreats this year. Photo / Supplied

Four Whanganui businesses have received cash injections to help expand their operations.

The funding comes from economic development agency Whanganui & Partners' Business Boost initiative.

Tahu Gin, Black Sand Musical Retreats, Recycle the Label and Summer Hill Seeds each received $2500, along with mentoring or business coaching worth $1250.

Whanganui & Partners business lead Tim Easton said because of the strength of the applications, support was given to four businesses rather than the two originally planned.

"When we assessed the applications we considered a set of criteria.

"We looked at what the businesses' main markets were; whether local, regional, national or international. It's important that they have potential to grow and can attract revenue from outside of Whanganui."

James Paul, of Black Sands Musical Retreats, said his share of the grant would go into marketing for the fledgling venture.

He started it with fellow Whanganui musician Tim Booth, and together they offer weekend songwriting and jam sessions at their studio in the former Whanganui Chronicle building in Drews Ave.

"We think we've refined the product enough and now we need to get it to people," Paul said.

"This is the perfect thing for funding to cover."

At present Black Sands provides a five-day juniors retreat, a beginners retreat and a luxury "musos" retreat, which includes boutique accommodation and catering by a personal chef.

The grant would also allow the pair to work with Whanganui business coach Mark Daniels, Paul said.

Liberty Bracegirdle has just ticked over two years with Recycle the Label in Victoria Ave.

She said the money would go towards building the sustainable fashion store's online presence.

"I really want to boost the website, to get it out to people in places like Auckland and Wellington.

"A lot of people don't actually know we have an online store. I'm not exactly tech savvy, so getting some professional help will be great."

Liberty Bracegirdle is looking to expand Recycle the label's online operations. Photo / Mike Tweed

Easton said it was important each business had a "clear vision" for growth.

"We also gave weighting to how many jobs are likely to be generated by these businesses' growth, and considered which sectors they were operating in."

The judging panel consisted of Karli Kaea-Norman of Te Manu Atatū, Helen Garner of Whanganui Chamber of Commerce and Andrew Tripe of SamePage Group.

Local gin company Tahu officially launched at the end of last year.

Co-owner Aaron Chadwick said the funding would go towards buying products such as bottles and labels.

Tahu is available nationwide, with discussions under way to make the jump across the Tasman.

"We need to buy more stuff, basically," Chadwick said.

"The product is selling and we're stoked with how things are going, but we are still finding our way."

It is one of only three New Zealand gins available in duty-free stores at Auckland Airport.

"We can't believe it," Chadwick said.

"The other guys are multimillion-dollar companies and these boys from out Castlecliff are sitting beside them on the shelf."

Chadwick said they supplied about 20 establishments, but that was expected to at least double before the end of the year.

Tahu can be found at Porridge Watson and the Rutland Arms in Whanganui.

Summer Hill Seeds is an edible pumpkin seed business which processes and markets whole seeds, oil and flour.

The company, run by Whanganui sheep and beef farmers Grant and Clare Adkins, is yet to establish an online presence, and the funding will help develop it.

Clare Adkins said there was only one other farm in the country that was growing edible pumpkin seeds.

They bought the business from Marton couple Tom and Melissa Welch (Cannock Harvest).

"Most of what you get in supermarkets and Bin Inns have come from China. We are very keen to have a locally produced product that has a good capability and sustainability.

"There would be a much smaller environmental footprint as well."

Some of the Adkins' farm buildings have already been repurposed.

"We are looking at including pumpkins in our crop rotation. That means we are using natural fertility as much as we can and keeping things spray-free."

Business Boost funding will be offered quarterly, with the next round set to open in July.