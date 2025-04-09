Speaking to the Chronicle, Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said while the council’s “bean counters” were working hard, the 9% figure was unlikely to drop despite possible savings from lower interest rates.
According to a community consultation document, major projects to be delivered in the Ruapehu council’s 2025/26 annual plan include district-wide road surfacing, metalling, pavement rehabilitation and bridge renewals ($6.8m), and waters maintenance at Ohakune and Hikumutu ($1.6m).
A new community playground at Waiouru ($400,000) is also planned.
“For the most part, we are really getting down to business as usual and carrying on with our basic needs, rather than any major projects,” he said.
“We don’t invest in any other activity unless we can actually afford it.”
Kirton said the rate rise was not pretty, but the council was sticking to its forecasts.
“So far, we’ve kept our word. It’s not a blow-out, and we’re not having to grovel and say ‘Sorry, it’s actually going to be 10%‘.”
