Horizons has given three loan timeframes: over 15 years, 25 years (preferred) or 35 years.
While there are no rates impacts for 2025/26, a 15-year loan means a targeted rate for Whanganui of $2.76 per $100,000 of CV in 2026/27, with 35 years at $1.59 and 25 years at $1.91.
Horizons has finished the North Mole section of its share of Te Pūwaha but still has projects at the Tanea Groyne, South Spit and South Mole.
At a council meeting last week, Manawatū-Rangitīkei councillor Gordon McKellar said the proposed rates increase was too high – “five times greater than inflation” – and he was not in favour of the increased public transport funding.
“We are asking ratepayers to load more cost and that’s a dangerous precedent, in my view.”
He said the Government could deny more transport funding in the future because Horizons decided to go ahead without it.
Taylor said it was “not right” for councillors to debate the contents of the consultation document at such a late stage.
“We’ve done that, and we’ve come to the conclusions that the consultation document is offering,” he said.
“If we were really concerned about what this document said and voted against it going out to the public, we’d be in real trouble right now.
“It would be too late to put together anything else.”
