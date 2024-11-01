Taylor, a former Whanganui district councillor, said the Whanganui council had instituted a targeted rate to address the impact of forestry on roads.

“That never affected what Waka Kotahi gave for roading in the future.”

One of Horizons’ strategic priorities was public transport and not providing the funding would send a message that it was not committed, he said.

Manawatū-Rangitīkei councillor Gordon McKellar was strongly opposed to the funding and said the council had its “head up in the clouds”.

“We need to cut the cloth to suit the economic times.

“It’s not all rosy out there. People are struggling to pay their bills.”

Councillors voted to keep $700,000, also unmatched by NZTA, for Whanganui public transport in its long-term plan budget for 2026/27.

Councillor David Cotton says while The Tide has been a success, it is still running below capacity. Photo / NZME

Palmerston North-based councillor Wiremu Te Awe Awe voted in favour of the funding and said some councillors were “getting to a certain vintage in life where it might be easier to catch the bus than drive the car”.

During the Horizons meeting’s public forum, former Whanganui district councillor James Barron said Whanganui’s Te Ngaru The Tide bus service had been a massive success and only used one route.

The funding would build on that success, he said.

“Of course, it’s disappointing, beyond disappointing, that NZTA has said no to matched funding for new services next year.

“But, is that a reason to throw not only the toys but the bus out of the pram?”

Barron said Whanganui urban ratepayers – “not any member of this council” – would pay for the additional funding through a targeted passenger services rate.

“We’ve already voted with our feet and bums on the seats of The Tide bus. It works.”

Whanganui-based councillor David Cotton, who voted against the funding, said while The Tide had been a success, it was still running well below capacity.

“Some people say we build roads and they don’t run at capacity,” he said.

“I accept that but when we have an empty road, we don’t have nine-times buses at 29 seats burning diesel and going around empty.”

He said the rating system for Whanganui public transport – based on capital value – was unfair and some people, such as St John’s Hill residents, would pay far more than others.

Horizons chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said the decision was “an indication of where the council is heading in terms of the annual plan process”.

“It does mean that consultation with the Whanganui community will be required next year before adoption of the annual plan can take place.”

In the New Year, Horizons will also undertake a service review, seeking feedback on the future of the bus network for Whanganui to understand whether current routes are “fit for purpose” or if enhancements can be made.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.