The Whanganui River mouth with the North Mole on the right, remnants of the Tanae Groyne just above the waterline in the centre, and the South Mole behind them. Photo / Bevan Conley

Cyclone response has slowed Horizons Regional Council’s portion of Te Pūwaha - Whanganui’s port revitalisation project - but plans are in place to begin major projects over the next two years.

The council’s draft long-term plan (LTP) proposes carrying out construction of the Tanae Groyne in year one (2024/25) and South Spit resilience upgrades in year two (2025/26).

The two projects will cost close to $5.6 million, with 75 per cent co-funding from central government.

Work programmes for the North Mole, South Mole and the Tanae Groyne were originally expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Council catchment operations group manager Dr Jon Roygard said the North Mole contract was in its final stages, with all rock now in place.

“We are seeking to extend the (entire) project out by a year and we’re still having a conversation with Kānoa (Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit) about a range of government-funded projects.

“That’s largely in response to our team being directed to Cyclone Gabrielle clean-up work, which has taken some attention away from other big projects.

“There has been a lot of (clean-up) activity, not necessarily in thre Whanganui area but in other parts of our region. Our staff capacity has been heavily directed to that over the past 12 months.”

He said flood protection was currently being added into the Castlecliff community at Tregenna St, with amenity upgrades to follow.

“One of the really neat parts of the project is its collaborative nature - how it ties in with the port and the work the community-driven group is doing around the Castlecliff Beach area.”

The group, community and hapū-led collective Ngā Ringaringa Waewae, has secured $876,250 in funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund for work surrounding the North Mole, including ecological and environmental rehabilitation work, a fit-for-purpose carpark and toilet, and shared pathways.

The Tanae Groyne project involves building a 50-metre structure to replace the original, which is approximately 120m.

It can be added to if, after several years of observation, the structure is serving the purpose of protecting the South Mole.

At the South Spit, priorities include a new rock revetment and groyne, inspection and repair of existing timber groynes and the stacking and anchoring of in-situ driftwood against sections of concrete wall to protect against current and future toe scour.

Toe scour is damage to the outside base of a wall caused by overflowing waters damaging the foundations.

Roygard said the draft LTP didn’t include budget for the South Mole part of the project.

According to the draft, that work was estimated to cost $9.3m in March 2023, “with costs likely to increase further with time”.

Te Puwaha wasn’t immune to inflationary pressures in the construction industry but members of the public could share their views on all aspects of the project as part of consultation on the LTP, he said.

Last year, the Chronicle reported that costs at Whanganui District Council’s portion of Te Pūwaha had risen by $19m, which was added to its budget through loan funding.

“The South Mole that’s there at the moment - the rocks have been poured into place and they apex in the middle in a triangular sort of shape,” Roygard said.

“The proposed upgrade will be good for the next couple of generations - it will be a wider structure with a flatter top so in the future, people can add to the top layer and build it up.

“Further layers of rock can be added as climate change impacts come in.”

The Te Pūwaha project brings together Horizons, Whanganui District Council, Q West Boat Builders and the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust, and is being delivered in partnership with Te Mata Pūau - the hapū collective that steers the project to ensure it has been developed and guided by Tupua te Kawa and in the context of the Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River Claims Settlement) Act.

Roygard said Te Pūwaha partners were meeting with Kānoa next week to discuss the direction of the project.

The total investment in Te Pūwaha is over $62.85m, including $31.8m from central government.

