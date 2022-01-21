Aly Thompson wants to hear from people who are interested in contributing to the Welcoming Communities initiative. Photo / Supplied

Aly Thompson is excited to develop Rangitīkei as a welcoming place for newcomers.

Thompson, who was appointed Rangitīkei District Council's Welcoming Communities officer in November, has experience in communication, marketing and business operations, has worked within several government departments and done extensive volunteer work.

She lived and worked in Germany for six years and believes that her experience as a migrant in a foreign country and her curiosity for new cultures is what drew her to the Welcoming Communities role.

The district joined the Welcoming Communities programme last year and will sign a statement of commitment next week.

Welcoming Communities is an Immigration New Zealand initiative that brings together councils, residents and communities to make the region more welcoming.

"This is an exciting step for Rangitīkei and marks the beginning of our work to explore what's already happening in our great district to make people feel welcome, and to identify opportunities to do more," Thompson said.

"The ultimate goal is to develop a Rangitīkei Welcoming Plan which sets out initiatives for council and other community organisations that will contribute to the eight outcome areas of the Welcoming Communities Standard."

The statement of commitment will be signed at a council meeting on January 27, and then the focus will be on working with diverse groups of people on the next steps.

The statement of commitment signing will be live-streamed via the council's Facebook page.

Members of the public who are interested in contributing to Welcoming Communities are invited to contact Thompson. Her contact details and more information about opportunities to be involved are listed on the council's website www.rangitikei.govt.nz.