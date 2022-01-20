Whanganui district councillor Josh Chandulal Mackay is stepping away from his duties for a health break. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui district councillor Josh Chandulal Mackay is taking a break from civic duties for the sake of his health.

The district's youngest councillor said he had been experiencing some personal challenges that had impacted his health and wellbeing so he had asked for a leave of absence from council duties.

"It's not a decision I'm making lightly, but I do think it's necessary so that I can continue performing at the level I expect of myself as a councillor," Chandulal Mackay said.

The 27-year-old councillor has been the most prolific social media user amongst the council's elected representatives, saying that it enabled him to provide "clear, consistent communication" for electors.

"My council page will be going quiet over this period but I will do my best to log on and check on things occasionally," he said.

"I just want to be transparent about why you won't see as much of an online presence from me on this page as there has been previously."

Chandulal Mackay was first elected to the council as a 21-year-old in 2016.

He previously served on the council's youth committee from age 12 to 18 before spending three years at Massey University completing a BA in politics and psychology.

He was re-elected in 2019 and also elected to the Whanganui District Health Board.

Asked if he would be paid during his absence, Chandulal Mackay said he did not have control over that.

"The Remuneration Authority sets pay rates and conditions for councillors and I will still receive payments while I'm away. I did have a debate with myself in my head about whether that is fair but I haven't taken any time off in five years."

Whanganui councillors are paid an average annual amount of $40,182 and Chandulal Mackay said he had not had time for other paid work since taking on the DHB role.

Chandulal Mackay's Facebook followers have unanimously supported and praised his decision to take a break, saying he had earned it.

"Good idea. Wish more people thought of and valued their own mental health so carefully. Come back swinging Josh," one wrote.

"Nothing is more important than your health, Josh. Well done for acknowledging you need to take time out, instead of trying to push through," another said.

Deputy mayor Jenny Duncan also praised his decision.

"We've got your back, Josh. Time out and away is good. There is more to life than endless meetings and your seat will be here when you get back. Your health is a priority," she wrote.

Chandulal Mackay said he would use his time away to recharge and reflect on the past year.

"I have asked for three months but I might be back sooner.

"I will know when I'm ready to come back and do justice to my role as a councillor."